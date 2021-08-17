Come è stato possibile? Il mondo intero se lo sta chiedendo. E mentre a ognuno è concesso di non conoscere la risposta, ben più grave è che non lo sappiano le cancellerie, i servizi segreti, il più potente apparato militare del mondo. Ecco 10 erronei assunti o equivoci che spiegano perché un intervento armato durato un ventennio si sia volatilizzato, lasciando l’Afghanistan inerme e la comunità internazionale imbambolata di fronte ai propri errori.

1) Talebani uguale Al Qaeda.

Errato: i Talebani, pur ospitando il gruppo guidato da Osama Bin Laden, non avevano una assoluta comunità di intenti. Invece la narrazione americana post 11 settembre li sovrappose quasi completamente. Al Qaeda in realtà aveva una sua propria agenda, solo in parte assimilabile a quella dei Talebani. Prova ne è che la scomparsa di Bin Laden non ha intaccato la loro capacità bellica basata su oscure connivenze con militari e i servizi segreti pachistani. Quando, anni dopo l’11 settembre 2001, incontrai il ministro della Cultura dell’ex regime talebano, ammise che lo stesso bombardamento dei Buddha di Bamiyan fu un grave errore indotto dai “foreign fighters” arabi di Al Qaeda.

2) Cacciati i talebani, l’Afghanistan sarebbe tornato un paese civile e democratico.

Assunto semplicistico: L’Afghanistan aveva, già nel 2001 più di vent’anni di guerra alle spalle, prima contro l’Armata Rossa, poi con la guerra civile che aveva ridotto il paese in macerie. Violenze e traumi della guerra si aggiunsero a oscure tradizioni tribali, in cui – per esempio – i matrimoni con spose bambine erano accettati e il ruolo della donna del tutto subalterno. La mancanza di scuole, infrastrutture, acqua, luce, aveva fatto ricadere il paese in un cupo medioevo di cui i talebani avevano solo una parte di responsabilità.

3) La rappresentazione mediatica in forma di entusiastica adesione dell’assunto: “via i talebani, via i burqa , via le barbe, il paese tornerà libero e normale”.

FILE - In this May 2, 2020 file photo, a woman waits to receive alms with her daughter during the Muslim fasting month of Ramadan, in Kabul, Afghanistan. After nearly 20 years since the ouster of the Taliban and hundreds of millions of dollars spent on infrastructure and aid, many Afghan women still have poor access to health facilities and providers, Human Rights Watch said Thursday, May 6, 2021 in its latest report. Most women cannot afford the increasingly costly medicines they need or even the cost of a taxi ride to a clinic, often at least a half hour away. (AP Photo/Rahmat Gul, File)

Niente di più erroneo. L’adesione, a volte ingenua e a volte complice, alla propaganda degli apparati militari creava la narrazione del “via i cattivi… tutto tornerà normale”. La notizia che uno dei presunti omicidi della giornalista Maria Grazia Cutuli, uccisa nel 2001, era stato identificato e ferito in uno scontro a fuoco ci portò nell’allora unico e fatiscente Ospedale di Kabul. Dopo aver girato le immagini per il Tg1, assistemmo, io e l’immancabile Enrico Bellano, all’arrivo di un pick-up sul quale era sdraiata una giovane donna. I veli intrisi di sangue non riuscivano a nascondere la ferita alla gola. Non era un talebano, ma una giovane moglie sgozzata dal marito. Si trattava di un orrendo femminicidio, pratica talmente frequente che la Cooperazione Italiana creò un apposito settore. Donne sfregiate, spesso bruciate dall’acido o dal fuoco, trovavano nell’ospedale di Esteqlal le cure necessarie.

4) Il massiccio investimento di risorse e know-how avrebbe trascinato il paese nella modernità, allontanandolo dall’influenza talebana.

Grave presunzione: molti dei progetti di cooperazione erano costruiti da personale con scarsa esperienza di un paese così complesso.

Per gli afghani assistere al combinato dell’inefficienza dei progetti occidentali e corruzione feudale fu il segno che poco sarebbe cambiato per loro. Inoltre, la mancanza di sicurezza impedì gli interventi nelle comunità rurali, rimaste sotto l’influenza talebana.

5) Il controllo di un paese come l’Afghanistan non poteva essere risolto neppure dal più potente apparato militare occidentale.

Taliban fighters take control of Afghan presidential palace after the Afghan President Ashraf Ghani fled the country, in Kabul, Afghanistan, Sunday, Aug. 15, 2021. (AP Photo/Zabi Karimi)

Vero. Dopo i primi mesi dall’invasione americana, i talebani si riorganizzarono subito. Aneddoto vissuto personalmente: nel febbraio del 2002, la 101st Airborne e la 10th Mountain Division dell’esercito americano non riuscirono a venire a capo della resistenza talebana nella regione montuosa di Paktia, al confine con il Pakistan. Quando riuscimmo a raggiungere la prima linea di combattimento, le forze speciali americane avevano dovuto richiamare in battaglia una divisione di esperti combattenti mujaheddin. L’operazione Anaconda durò settimane e impegnò molte risorse aeree e truppe per poche centinaia di combattenti talebani in rapida fuga.

Per ogni combattente americano erano necessari almeno altri dieci uomini per gestire basi, infrastrutture, servizi. I talebani con pochi uomini ben piazzati potevano tenere in scacco forze molto superiori.

6) L’Iraq. Nei cruciali mesi successivi all’invasione afghana, gli Stati Uniti iniziarono a pensare all’invasione in Iraq.

In pochi mesi l’Afghanistan scomparve dalle prime pagine e dall’attenzione internazionale. Risorse cruciali furono dirottate sull’imminente invasione dell’Iraq. Anche questo per gli afghani fu un chiaro segnale che non ci si poteva fidare delle promesse occidentali. La rapida escalation della resistenza irachena fu un ottimo terreno di prova per le tecniche tipo “road side bomb”, poi usate anche in Afghanistan. I talebani impararono a collegare una pentola a pressione piena di fertilizzante a un innesco per provocare seri danni anche a veicoli blindati.

7) Le Loya Jirga, le assemble tribali, furono l’occasione per autodeterminare il nuovo assetto dello Stato.

Hundreds of people gather near a U.S. Air Force C-17 transport plane at a perimeter at the international airport in Kabul, Afghanistan, Monday, Aug. 16, 2021. On Monday, the U.S. military and officials focus was on Kabul’s airport, where thousands of Afghans trapped by the sudden Taliban takeover rushed the tarmac and clung to U.S. military planes deployed to fly out staffers of the U.S. Embassy, which shut down Sunday, and others. (AP Photo/Shekib Rahmani)

Si, ma con scarso successo. Le Loya Jirga, infatti pur essendo strumenti della politica tradizionale afgana, divennero luogo di infiniti dibattiti che non risolsero le questioni fondamentali. Inoltre, fu subito determinante il ruolo dei signori della guerra che parteciparono e divennero parte dei primi governi. Il popolo afghano sapeva bene che quelle stesse persone non avevano esitato a bombardare Kabul nel corso della guerra civile, causando migliaia di vittime e di infermi.

8) L’arrivo delle telecomunicazioni moderne avrebbe fatto fare un salto alla società afgana.

Vero, ma solo in parte. Ricordo il primo giorno di attività della Roxana, la società di telefonia mobile. Gli afghani investirono i loro risparmi in telefonini, ma continuavano a vivere in fatiscenti quartieri di case di argilla costruite senza luce, acqua, fognature. Un’immagine per tutte: i bambini di uno di questi quartieri che passavano la giornata ad andare a prendere l’acqua ai pozzi sollevando immense gerbe di plastica e inerpicandosi sui ripidi pendii: le loro piaghe infette e purulente rimanevano incurate.

9) La concentrazione degli aiuti a Kabul.

Gravissimo errore. La gran parte degli aiuti e dei servizi offerti dalle cooperazioni internazionali furono concentrati nei centri urbani, attirando così profughi che rientravano dal Pakistan, dall’Iran e dalle zone rurali del paese. Kabul quadruplicò gli abitanti in pochi mesi. L’Afghanistan, dimenticò la sua identità rurale a favore di un inurbamento selvaggio. I signori della guerra afgani realizzarono interi quartieri di ricche dimore kitsch mentre gran parte della popolazione viveva in case di fango. Nel frattempo, i talebani avevano mano libera nelle remote zone rurali.

10. Millantatori contro i veri esperti del paese.

I grandi esperti di Afghanistan, come Gino Strada, furono tenuti ai margini dai processi decisionali. L’Afghanistan è un paese bellissimo e complesso, in cui i riti consuetudinari prevalgono su qualunque legge scritta (ne sanno qualcosa i giuristi italiani che si cimentarono nel tentativo di creare un sistema giuridico formale).

Rimasero inascoltate persone della taglia di Nancy Dupree, una formidabile donna americana (recentemente scomparsa) con una profonda conoscenza del paese, un vero pozzo di scienza per capire l’Afghanistan; Andrea Bruno, l’architetto che ha costruito la nostra bella ambasciata a Kabul e che ha salvato l’importante minareto di Jam; gli archeologi e storici dell’allora Isiao che per anni avevano lavorato a Ghazni (da dove i talebani non sono mai stati lontani). E ancora, Philip Marquis della delegazione archeologica francese, che ha preservato il tempio buddista a Mes Aynak, nel Logar, in una delle zone a più alta concentrazione talebana. L’esperienza di queste donne e uomini non divenne mai parte del decision making sul paese.

Bastano questi pochi punti per capire che quello a cui stiamo assistendo in questi giorni, è frutto di una miriade di piccoli e grandi errori di supponenza e di miopia.

Vi lascio con qualche ultima parola per esprimere la mia personale commozione nei confronti di un paese e di un popolo che, comunque rimane uno dei più belli e ospitali che abbia mai conosciuto e che merita, soprattutto oggi, tutta la nostra attenzione.

Il popolo afghano negli ultimi quaranta anni ha vissuto sofferenze inimmaginabili. Solo nel 2021 circa 550mila persone sono state costrette ad abbandonare le proprie case. Sono donne e bambini a pagare il prezzo più alto. Unhcr ed Emergency sono ancora in Afghanistan per aiutarli. Ognuno può dare il proprio contributo con una donazione, bastano pochi click.

Per donare a Unhcr: dona.unhcr.it/campagna/afghanistan

Per donare a Emergency: sostieni.emergency.it/dona-ora

