Dieci errori che spiegano il disastro dell’intervento in Afghanistan
Duilio Giammaria
17 agosto 2021 • 17:45Aggiornato, 18 agosto 2021 • 16:31
I Talebani, pur ospitando il gruppo guidato da Osama Bin Laden, non avevano una assoluta comunità di intenti. Invece la narrazione americana post 11 settembre li sovrappose quasi completamente.
L’Afghanistan aveva, già nel 2001 più di vent’anni di guerra alle spalle, prima contro l’Armata Rossa, poi con la guerra civile che aveva ridotto il paese in macerie.
Gli afghani investirono i loro risparmi in telefonini, ma continuavano a vivere in fatiscenti quartieri di case di argilla costruite senza luce, acqua, fognature.
FOTO U.S soldiers stand guard along a perimeter at the international airport in Kabul, Afghanistan, Monday, Aug. 16, 2021. On Monday, the U.S. military and officials focus was on Kabul’s airport, where thousands of Afghans trapped by the sudden Taliban takeover rushed the tarmac and clung to U.S. military planes deployed to fly out staffers of the U.S. Embassy, which shut down Sunday, and others. (AP Photo/Shekib Rahmani)