La guerra ucraina si sposta sul campo dove Vladimir Putin può davvero perderla, quello dell’energia. Il presidente russo comincia a essere in difficoltà sul fronte economico interno e prova a ricattare i paesi che comprano il suo petrolio e gas, ma il risultato potrebbe essere quello di spingere anche l’Unione europea, dopo gli Stati Uniti, ad approvare l’embargo almeno del petrolio russo.

Putin ha annunciato che i pagamenti per il gas russo destinato ai paesi ostili l’Europa (tutti) dovranno avvenire in rubli, invece che in euro o in dollari.

Lo scopo è sostenere la valuta russa che è crollata dall’inizio della crisi ucraina, sia per le prospettive dell’economia russa che per la sostanziale esclusione di Mosca dal sistema finanziario internazionale, dopo le sanzioni che hanno colpito alcune delle sue principali banche.

Prima dell’annuncio di Putin, il rublo aveva perso circa il 30 per cento del suo valore nei confronti del dollaro, ma questo avveniva mentre il prezzo del petrolio saliva, cosa che mascherava parte del vero crollo della valuta russa. «Con questo livello di prezzi del petrolio, oltre i 100 dollari, il rublo dovrebbe valere tre volte quello che indica l’attuale tasso di cambio», ha spiegato l’economista russo (in esilio) Sergei Guriev, di Sciences Po.

Mascherare il disastro

Dopo l’invasione dell’Ucraina, la Banca centrale russa guidata da Elvira Nabiullina ha alzato i tassi di interesse dal 9,5 al 20 per cento per fermare la svalutazione del rublo, con scarso successo, ma con il risultato di mettere le basi per una recessione russa inevitabile. L’inflazione, nonostante quei tassi, corre al ritmo del 2 per cento: non all’anno, ma alla settimana.

Dopo quasi un mese, domani dovrebbe riaprire la Borsa di Mosca, ma con molte limitazioni agli investitori per arginare i crolli inevitabili.

La mossa sul rublo serve a mascherare una situazione economica e finanziaria che non è ancora da collasso, ma comincia a diventare molto problematica per Putin: almeno 450 aziende internazionali hanno lasciato la Russia (si è aggiunta anche Nestlé con tutti i suoi marchi), molti beni sono introvabili per effetto delle sanzioni, gli aerei presto non potranno più volare perché componenti decisive come i microchip taiwanesi non vengono più importati, e anche il settore delle materie prime è una stampella meno solida.

I dollari e gli euro ricevuti per i contratti attivi sono colpiti dalle sanzioni contro le riserve della banca centrale, esistono ma praticamente non possono essere usati per transazioni vietate dalle sanzioni internazionali, cioè quasi tutte.

L’obbligo di pagare in rubli il gas e il petrolio d’importazione ha, nelle intenzioni di Putin, l’effetto di scaricare su Europa e Stati Uniti il costo delle sanzioni: le punizioni per l’invasione dell’Ucraina affondano il rublo, ma se petrolio e gas vanno pagati in rubli il loro pezzo si deve adeguare immediatamente in tempo reale al potere d’acquisto della valuta.

Se il rublo si svaluta del 20 per cento, il petrolio si rivaluta del 20 e così Putin non perde accesso al suo polmone finanziario. Una dinamica di questo tipo si è vista sui mercati ieri, con il prezzo del Brent (la principale variante di greggio) che è salito sopra i 121 dollari mentre il rublo si rafforzava verso il dollaro. Più 4.6 per cento il Brent quotato in dollari, più 10.45 per cento il rublo rispetto al dollaro.

Con le finanze pubbliche pre-crisi, alla Russia basta avere il petrolio a 44 dollari al barile per avere il bilancio in pareggio.

«È appena uscita la notizia che la richiesta di pagare il gas in rubli ha portato a un rialzo di circa 15 euro per megawatt/ora», ha detto in tempo reale il premier Mario Draghi in Senato.

Come molte altre mosse di Putin, anche questa rischia di essere un azzardo controproducente. Un ricatto così esplicito all’Unione europea, che lega le sorti della guerra al perdurare degli acquisti di gas e petrolio russo, potrebbe far cedere i paesi che ancora si oppongono all’embargo almeno del petrolio, chiesto dagli Stati Uniti che l’hanno adottato a inizio marzo.

Il cancelliere Olaf Scholz si oppone: l’embargo petrolifero potrebbe causare una recessione in Germania tra lo 0,5 e il 3 per cento del Pil.

Ma Putin ha reso esplicito il dilemma: continuare a comprare il suo gas e petrolio significa finanziare l’assalto alle città ucraine, rendendo quasi vane le altre sanzioni.

© Riproduzione riservata