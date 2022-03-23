23 marzo 2022 • 19:07Aggiornato, 23 marzo 2022 • 19:10
La guerra ucraina si sposta sul campo dove Vladimir Putin pensa di vincerla ma potrebbe perderla, quello dell’energia.
Il presidente russo comincia a essere in difficoltà sul fronte economico interno e prova a ricattare i paesi che comprano il suo petrolio e gas.
Il risultato potrebbe essere quello di spingere anche l’Unione europea, dopo gli Stati Uniti, ad approvare l’embargo almeno del petrolio russo.
FOTO A gas station attendant changes fuel prices on a board at a gas station in Milan, Italy, Thursday, March 10, 2022. Car fuel price in Italy recently exceeded the 2.00 euros per liter threshold due to the turmoil on the international oil market caused by the war in Ukraine, and on Thursday morning drivers found a new record high at the gas stations with fuel touching 2.40 euros per liter records. (AP Photo/Luca Bruno)