Refugees in Europe after World War II As World War II ended, millions of people were homeless, inluding these refugees from Eastern Europe in a camp in Germany. At the time of UNHCR's creation in 1950, it was estimated that there were 1,250,000 refugees under its mandate, of whom some 300,000 to 400,000 were without a home and in need of assistance. UNHCR / 133 / 1953 On January 17, 2014, Mrs. Miri Maher, from Melbourne, Australia, contacted UNHCR to say that she recognized her family members on this iconic historical UNHCR photo. Here are the details she provided: "My Grandfather from then Czechoslovakia, appears in this image, Jaroslav Patetl, along with his wife and 2 children (my great aunt and uncle). My Great Aunt Artemis, here portrayed as an attractive and caring young woman, is now 82yrs old, and has told me of her father's many photographs that went missing (stolen?) during their journey (he was a talented Photo Journalist and made efforts to document the happenings of the time). It appears to me that this photo is set up, and could be his own work in fact -and this is one of many photos that our family does not possess, so we would certainly like to find out more -anything at all."