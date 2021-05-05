- Now that Trump is gone, what will happen to those who follow his recipes for violence, lies, racism, authoritarianism and militarization of politics and legitimize themselves through it?
- As philosopher Hannah Arendt argued, politics and lies always go together, but in fascism lies increase both quantitatively (fascists blatantly lie) and qualitatively (fascists believe their lies and attempt to transform reality to resemble their own lies).
- In this context, leaders like Bolsonaro, Bukele and Fujimori take up the trumpist torch and turn their lies into a serious danger for democracy.
The Survival of Trumpist Leaders
The followers of a purely Trumpist policy do not intend to change course and are even more explicit in their defense of autocratic models through the use of the great lie of saying that they are democratic
05 maggio 2021 • 20:51
