Il contenzioso col fisco I ritardi della giustizia spiegati dal caso infinito di Dolce & Gabbana Nascondi 03 dicembre 2021 • 20:29 Nel novembre 2013 gli stilisti Domenico Dolce e Stefano Gabbana hanno depositato un ricorso per Cassazione dopo una sentenza della Commissione tributaria regionale della Lombardia che li aveva pesantemente sanzionati per tasse non pagate relative vendita dei loro marchi nel 2004. Nel 2021 i supremi giudici non hanno ancora fissato l'udienza per definire il procedimento tributario. Così ancora non sappiamo, tra stilisti e l'Agenzia delle entrate, chi ha ragione in questa contesa fiscale nata da una riorganizzazione societaria avvenuta 17 anni fa. Alfredo Faieta
