Nel novembre 2013 gli stilisti Domenico Dolce e Stefano Gabbana hanno depositato un ricorso per Cassazione dopo una sentenza della Commissione tributaria regionale della Lombardia che li aveva pesantemente sanzionati per tasse non pagate relative vendita dei loro marchi nel 2004. Una vicenda dalla quale era partita anche una complicata indagine penale a Milano per evasione fiscale finita poi bene per loro con l'assoluzione definitiva in Cassazione.

Nel 2021 i supremi giudici non hanno ancora fissato l'udienza per definire il procedimento tributario. Così ancora non sappiamo, tra stilisti e l'Agenzia delle entrate, chi ha ragione in questa contesa fiscale nata da una riorganizzazione societaria avvenuta 17 anni fa.

Dietro il ritardo

Nell'annuario statistico 2019 della Suprema corte, l'ultimo pubblicato sul suo sito istituzionale (la rapidità non dev'essere la cifra stilistica da quelle parti), si legge che il tempo medio della durata dei procedimenti di cassazione per le questioni fiscali, delle quali si occupa la quinta sezione civile, era pari a circa 48 mesi.

Nel 2013, l'anno della presentazione dei ricorsi, il tempo medio era di 43 mesi, ovvero poco più di tre anni e mezzo.

Considerando che i due stilisti sono usciti perdenti dai due precedenti gradi di giudizio, lo stato potrebbe avere tutto l'interesse a chiudere in via definitiva questo contenzioso che riguarda il valore dei marchi che li hanno resi celebri nel mondo.

I brand nel 2004 sono passati dalla loro proprietà personale a una società con sede in Lussemburgo, un paese a tassazione molto vantaggiosa e nel quale grandi imprese e multinazionali hanno sempre trovato terreno fertile grazie alla facilità con cui si possono contrattare soluzioni ad hoc col fisco.

Questa società, di nome Gado, era inserita all'interno del gruppo D&G, la loro holding milanese. I due avevano venduto il loro brand a loro stessi, si potrebbe dire con una buona dose di semplificazione, per far entrare questo asset fondamentale nella titolarità delle loro aziende.

La cessione a questa società è avvenuta a un prezzo pari a 360 milioni di euro. Ovvero 180 milioni a testa di incasso da inserire nella dichiarazione dei redditi personale dei due. Valore che è stato contestato dall'Agenzia delle Entrate che lo ha ritenuto fin troppo basso in relazione alla crescita attesa del fatturato di Dolce & Gabbana negli anni seguenti.

La Commissione tributaria provinciale di Milano (il primo grado del giudizio tributario), davanti alla quale era finito il contenzioso, aveva dato ragione all'Erario ricalcolando il valore del marchio in quasi un miliardo e 200 milioni di euro.

La differenza è pari a 830 milioni di euro circa, ovvero redditi non dichiarati per 415 milioni a testa per i due designer di sui quali ognuno dei due avrebbe dovuto pagare 193 milioni di euro di imposte e altrettanti soldi di sanzioni. Un conto da saldare al fisco che sfiorava quindi gli 800 milioni di euro.

Il giudizio di secondo grado ha confermato nella sostanza quello di primo grado con il solo beneficio, per i due stilisti, di un ricalcolo del valore dei marchi ceduti, che è stato portato a 730 milioni di euro dal miliardo e duecento milioni, con ciò che ne consegue per maggiori imposte e sanzioni.

Le accuse

Per l’Agenzia delle entrate spostare i marchi nel Granducato avrebbe permesso di pagare il 4 per cento di tasse sulle royalty, ovvero i diritti di sfruttamento. Royalty, peraltro pagate da altre società italiane del gruppo alla consociata lussemburghese.

Se le avessero incassate direttamente gli stilisti, come è successo fino al 2004, quelle royalty sarebbero state assoggettate a un'aliquota del 45 per cento Irpef. Nella nuova organizzazione quei soldi, per entrare nelle tasche dei due sarebbero dovuti risalire alla holding e poi distribuiti sotto forma di dividendi, che comunque avrebbero avuto una tassazione inferiore.

Per l'Agenzia delle Entrate tutto questo disegno non era altro che un abuso del diritto, ovvero una riorganizzazione delle attività con il solo, sostanziale scopo di pagare meno tasse, che non sarebbe mai stata concepita e realizzata se fosse venuto a mancare quel fine.

La Cassazione penale, nell'assolvere i due stilisti aveva però smontato la tesi che la condotta elusiva in campo fiscale possa essere, da sola, in grado di determinare il dolo necessario alla condanna penale.

Dalla sentenza penale a quella tributaria

Questa assoluzione potrà inficiare anche il terzo grado tributario? Dolce e Gabbana nel loro ricorso hanno respinto la ricostruzione dell'Agenzia delle entrate basata sull'abuso del diritto sviluppando 20 motivi di ricorso e chiesto di riqualificare la vendita dei marchi in una mera questione di transfer price, che si applica alle transazioni tra aziende di uno stesso gruppo. Per l'Erario, che ha fatto anch'esso ricorso, il transfer price non può essere utilizzato perchè i due stilisti sono privati cittadini e non imprese. Si vedrà.

Nel frattempo resta da sottolineare che metà di tutto il contenzioso pendente in Cassazione è tutto tributario, come ha sottolineato anche il procuratore generale Giovanni Salvi nell'apertura del anno giudiziario 2021, che resta un grave problema, visti i tempi di decisione, anche se è leggermente sceso rispetto al 2020 grazie al maggior uso delle conciliazioni stragiudiziali che hanno ridotto a monte le sentenze di merito e quindi i ricorsi alla corte di legittimità, in evidente affanno da troppi anni gestire tutto questo carico.

Negli ultimi anni ci sono state norme che hanno permesso di uscire dal contenzioso giudiziale pagando una cifra molto molto bassa (5 per cento dell'imposta dovuta) se si erano vinti i primi due gradi, e la rottamazione delle cartelle esattoriali darà il suo contributo.

All'interno del Piano nazionale di ripresa e resilienza (Pnrr) c'è anche l'idea di riformare il giudizio tributario, che nel 2019 trattava casi per ben 41 miliardi di euro.

L'idea è quella di introdurre il giudice monocratico e procedure per filtrare i ricorsi ed evitare che in Cassazione arrivi lo tsunami di chi ha solo interessi ad allungare i tempi. Ci si era già provato altre volte, senza mai riuscirci. Forse questa è quella buona.

© Riproduzione riservata