Il regista italiano Matteo Garrone è stato nominato finalista nella categoria Migliore film straniero per gli Oscar del 2024 con il film "Io capitano". È stato un anno pieno per il cinema americano, che ha visto trionfare nelle sale di tutto il mondo Barbie, di Greta Gerwig, e Oppenheimer, di Cristopher Nolan.

Le nomination ufficiali per gli Oscar 2024, la 96esima edizione degli Academy Awards, sono state annunciate al Samuel Goldwyn Theatre di Beverly Hills dagli attori Zazie Beetz e Jack Quaid. Oltre ai due film americani, favoriti anche Povere Creature! di Yorgos Lanthimos e Anatomia di una caduta, di Justine Triet.

Gli Oscar 2023 avevano visto trionfare il cast di Eveything, Everywhere, All at once, che si era guadagnato ben 6 statuette. Per quanto riguarda l’Italia, nessun film era arrivato alle nomination finali, ma Le Pupille di Alice Rohrwacher era stato scelto nella cinquina finale per il Miglior Cortometraggio. 

Miglior Film

American Fiction – Cord Jefferson
Anatomy of a Fall – Justine Triet 
Barbie – Greta Gerwig 
The Holdovers – Alexander Payne
Killers of the Flower Moon – Martin Scorsese
Maestro – Bradley Cooper
Oppenheimer – Cristopher Nolan
Past Lives – Celine Song 
Poor Things – Yorgos Lanthimos
The Zone of Interest – Jonathan Glazer 

Cultura

Justine Triet: «Il governo francese ha la responsabilità di salvaguardare la cultura»

Hakim Zejjari

Miglior Film Internazionale

Io Capitano – Matteo Garrone, Italia
Perfect Days – Giappone
Society of the Snow – Spagna 
The Teacher’s Lounge – Germania
The Zone of Interest – Uk

Miglior Attore protagonista

Bradley Cooper – Maestro
Colman Domingo – Rustin 
Paul Giamatti – The Holdovers 
Cillian Murphy – Oppenheimer 
Jeffrey Wright – American Fiction

Miglior Attore non protagonista

Sterling K. Brown – American Fiction
Robert De Niro – Killers of The Flower Moon
Robert Downey Jr. – Oppenheimer
Ryan Gosling – Barbie
Mark Ruffalo – Poor Things

Miglior Attrice protagonista

Annette Bening – Nyad 
Lily Gladstone – Killers of The Flower Moon
Sandra Huller – Anatomy of a Fall
Carey Mullingan – Maestro
Emma Stone – Poor Things 

Miglior Attrice non protagonista

Emily Blunt – Oppenheimer
Danielle Brooks – The color Purple
America Ferrera – Barbie 
Jodie Foster – Nyad 
Da’vine Joy Randolph – The Holdovers 

Cultura

Matteo Garrone: «Non si può più accettare che si rischi la vita per emigrare»

Luca Attanasio

Miglior Canzone originale

The Fire Inside – Flamin’ Hot 
I’m Just Ken – Barbie
It never went away – American Symphony 
Wahzhazhe – Killers of the flower moon
What was I made for – Barbie 

Miglior Colonna sonora

American Fiction – Laura Karpman
Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny – John Williams 
Killers of the Flower Moon – Robbie Robertson 
Oppenheimer – Ludwig Goransson
Poor Things – Jerskin Fendrix

Miglior Cortometraggio

The After – Misan Harriman e Nicky Bentham
Invincible – Vincent René-Lortie and Samuel Caron 
Knight Of Fortune – Lasse Lyskjaer e Christian Norlyk
Red, White and Blue – Nazrin Choudhury e Sara McFarlane
The Wonderful Story of Henry Sugar – Wes Anderson e Steven Rales

Miglior Cortometraggio animato

Letter to a pig – Tal Kantor e Amit R. Gicelter
Ninety-five Senses – Jerusha Hess e Jared Hess
Our Uniform – Yegane Moghaddam
Pachyderme – Stèphane Clément e Marc Rius
War is over! Inspired by the music of John & Yoko – Dave Mullins e Brad Booker

Migliori Costumi

Barbie – Jacqueline Durran 
Killers of The Flower Moon – Jacqueline West 
Napoleon – Janty Yates e Dave Crossman
Oppenheimer – Ellen Mirojnick
Poor Things – Holly Waddington

Miglior Cortometraggio documentario

The ABCs of Book Banning – Trish Adleisc, Nazanet Habtezghi 
The Barber of Little Rock – John Hoffman, Christine Turner 

Island in Between – Leo Chiang 

The Last Repair Shop – Kris Bowers, Ben Proudfoot
Nai Nai & Wai Po – Sean Wang

Miglior Documentario

Bobi Wine: the People’s President – Moses Bwayo 
The Eternal Memory 
Four Daughters – Kaouther Ben Hania 

To Kill a Tiger – Nisha Pahuja
20 Days in Mariupol – Mstyslav Chernov

Migliori Effetti visivi

The Creator
Godzilla Minus One
Guardians of the Galaxy vol. 3
Mission Impossible Dead Reckoning
Napoleon

Miglior Film d'animazione

The Boy and the Heron – Hayao Miyazaki 
Elemental – Peter Sohn, Denise Ream
Nimona – Nick Bruno, Troy Quane
Robot Dreams – Paolo Berger 
Spider-man: Across the Spider-verse – Avi Avrad 

Miglior Fotografia

El Conde – Edward Lachman
Killers of the Flower Moon – Rodrigo Prieto
Maestro – Matthew Libatique
Oppenheimer – Hoyte van Hoytema

Poor Things – Robbie Ryan

Miglior Montaggio

Anatomy of a Fall – Laurent Sénéchal
The Holdovers – Kevin Tent 
Killers of the Flower Moon – Thelma Schoonmaker 
Oppenheimer – Jennifer Lame 
Poor Things – Yorgos Mavropsaridis

Migliore Regia

Justine Triet – Anatomy of a Fall
Martin Scorsese – Killers of the Flower Moon
Cristopher Nolan – Oppenheimer 
Yorgos Lanthimos – Poor Things

Miglior Sceneggiatura originale

Anatomy of a Fall – Justine Triet e Arthur Harari
The Holdovers – David Hemingson
Mestro – Bradley Cooper e Josh Singer
May December – Samy Burch 
Past Lives – Celine Song

Miglior Sceneggiatura non originale

American Fiction – Cord Jefferson
Barbie – Greta Gerwig e Noah Baumbach
Oppenheimer – Cristopher Nolan 
Poor Things – Tony McNamara
The Zone of Interest – Jonathan Glazer

Miglior Sonoro

The Creator
Maestro
Mission Impossible 
Oppenheimer
The Zone of Interest

Miglior Scenografia

Barbie – Sarah Greenwood
Killers of the Flower Moon – Jack Fisk 
Napoleon – Arthur Max
Oppenheimer – Ruth De Jong
Poor Things – Shona Heath

Miglior Trucco e acconciature

Golda 
Maestro
Oppenheimer
Poor Things 
Society of the Snow

© Riproduzione riservata