Fra i favoriti per la corsa alle statuette ci sono Barbie, Oppenheimer, Pover creature e Anatomia di una caduta. Il film del regista italiano è nella cinquina dei migliori film stranieri
Il regista italiano Matteo Garrone è stato nominato finalista nella categoria Migliore film straniero per gli Oscar del 2024 con il film "Io capitano". È stato un anno pieno per il cinema americano, che ha visto trionfare nelle sale di tutto il mondo Barbie, di Greta Gerwig, e Oppenheimer, di Cristopher Nolan.
Le nomination ufficiali per gli Oscar 2024, la 96esima edizione degli Academy Awards, sono state annunciate al Samuel Goldwyn Theatre di Beverly Hills dagli attori Zazie Beetz e Jack Quaid. Oltre ai due film americani, favoriti anche Povere Creature! di Yorgos Lanthimos e Anatomia di una caduta, di Justine Triet.
Gli Oscar 2023 avevano visto trionfare il cast di Eveything, Everywhere, All at once, che si era guadagnato ben 6 statuette. Per quanto riguarda l’Italia, nessun film era arrivato alle nomination finali, ma Le Pupille di Alice Rohrwacher era stato scelto nella cinquina finale per il Miglior Cortometraggio.
Miglior Film
American Fiction – Cord Jefferson
Anatomy of a Fall – Justine Triet
Barbie – Greta Gerwig
The Holdovers – Alexander Payne
Killers of the Flower Moon – Martin Scorsese
Maestro – Bradley Cooper
Oppenheimer – Cristopher Nolan
Past Lives – Celine Song
Poor Things – Yorgos Lanthimos
The Zone of Interest – Jonathan Glazer
Miglior Film Internazionale
Io Capitano – Matteo Garrone, Italia
Perfect Days – Giappone
Society of the Snow – Spagna
The Teacher’s Lounge – Germania
The Zone of Interest – Uk
Miglior Attore protagonista
Bradley Cooper – Maestro
Colman Domingo – Rustin
Paul Giamatti – The Holdovers
Cillian Murphy – Oppenheimer
Jeffrey Wright – American Fiction
Miglior Attore non protagonista
Sterling K. Brown – American Fiction
Robert De Niro – Killers of The Flower Moon
Robert Downey Jr. – Oppenheimer
Ryan Gosling – Barbie
Mark Ruffalo – Poor Things
Miglior Attrice protagonista
Annette Bening – Nyad
Lily Gladstone – Killers of The Flower Moon
Sandra Huller – Anatomy of a Fall
Carey Mullingan – Maestro
Emma Stone – Poor Things
Miglior Attrice non protagonista
Emily Blunt – Oppenheimer
Danielle Brooks – The color Purple
America Ferrera – Barbie
Jodie Foster – Nyad
Da’vine Joy Randolph – The Holdovers
Miglior Canzone originale
The Fire Inside – Flamin’ Hot
I’m Just Ken – Barbie
It never went away – American Symphony
Wahzhazhe – Killers of the flower moon
What was I made for – Barbie
Miglior Colonna sonora
American Fiction – Laura Karpman
Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny – John Williams
Killers of the Flower Moon – Robbie Robertson
Oppenheimer – Ludwig Goransson
Poor Things – Jerskin Fendrix
Miglior Cortometraggio
The After – Misan Harriman e Nicky Bentham
Invincible – Vincent René-Lortie and Samuel Caron
Knight Of Fortune – Lasse Lyskjaer e Christian Norlyk
Red, White and Blue – Nazrin Choudhury e Sara McFarlane
The Wonderful Story of Henry Sugar – Wes Anderson e Steven Rales
Miglior Cortometraggio animato
Letter to a pig – Tal Kantor e Amit R. Gicelter
Ninety-five Senses – Jerusha Hess e Jared Hess
Our Uniform – Yegane Moghaddam
Pachyderme – Stèphane Clément e Marc Rius
War is over! Inspired by the music of John & Yoko – Dave Mullins e Brad Booker
Migliori Costumi
Barbie – Jacqueline Durran
Killers of The Flower Moon – Jacqueline West
Napoleon – Janty Yates e Dave Crossman
Oppenheimer – Ellen Mirojnick
Poor Things – Holly Waddington
Miglior Cortometraggio documentario
The ABCs of Book Banning – Trish Adleisc, Nazanet Habtezghi
The Barber of Little Rock – John Hoffman, Christine Turner
Island in Between – Leo Chiang
The Last Repair Shop – Kris Bowers, Ben Proudfoot
Nai Nai & Wai Po – Sean Wang
Miglior Documentario
Bobi Wine: the People’s President – Moses Bwayo
The Eternal Memory
Four Daughters – Kaouther Ben Hania
To Kill a Tiger – Nisha Pahuja
20 Days in Mariupol – Mstyslav Chernov
Migliori Effetti visivi
The Creator
Godzilla Minus One
Guardians of the Galaxy vol. 3
Mission Impossible Dead Reckoning
Napoleon
Miglior Film d'animazione
The Boy and the Heron – Hayao Miyazaki
Elemental – Peter Sohn, Denise Ream
Nimona – Nick Bruno, Troy Quane
Robot Dreams – Paolo Berger
Spider-man: Across the Spider-verse – Avi Avrad
Miglior Fotografia
El Conde – Edward Lachman
Killers of the Flower Moon – Rodrigo Prieto
Maestro – Matthew Libatique
Oppenheimer – Hoyte van Hoytema
Poor Things – Robbie Ryan
Miglior Montaggio
Anatomy of a Fall – Laurent Sénéchal
The Holdovers – Kevin Tent
Killers of the Flower Moon – Thelma Schoonmaker
Oppenheimer – Jennifer Lame
Poor Things – Yorgos Mavropsaridis
Migliore Regia
Justine Triet – Anatomy of a Fall
Martin Scorsese – Killers of the Flower Moon
Cristopher Nolan – Oppenheimer
Yorgos Lanthimos – Poor Things
Miglior Sceneggiatura originale
Anatomy of a Fall – Justine Triet e Arthur Harari
The Holdovers – David Hemingson
Mestro – Bradley Cooper e Josh Singer
May December – Samy Burch
Past Lives – Celine Song
Miglior Sceneggiatura non originale
American Fiction – Cord Jefferson
Barbie – Greta Gerwig e Noah Baumbach
Oppenheimer – Cristopher Nolan
Poor Things – Tony McNamara
The Zone of Interest – Jonathan Glazer
Miglior Sonoro
The Creator
Maestro
Mission Impossible
Oppenheimer
The Zone of Interest
Miglior Scenografia
Barbie – Sarah Greenwood
Killers of the Flower Moon – Jack Fisk
Napoleon – Arthur Max
Oppenheimer – Ruth De Jong
Poor Things – Shona Heath
Miglior Trucco e acconciature
Golda
Maestro
Oppenheimer
Poor Things
Society of the Snow
© Riproduzione riservata