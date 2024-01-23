Il regista italiano Matteo Garrone è stato nominato finalista nella categoria Migliore film straniero per gli Oscar del 2024 con il film "Io capitano". È stato un anno pieno per il cinema americano, che ha visto trionfare nelle sale di tutto il mondo Barbie, di Greta Gerwig, e Oppenheimer, di Cristopher Nolan.

Le nomination ufficiali per gli Oscar 2024, la 96esima edizione degli Academy Awards, sono state annunciate al Samuel Goldwyn Theatre di Beverly Hills dagli attori Zazie Beetz e Jack Quaid. Oltre ai due film americani, favoriti anche Povere Creature! di Yorgos Lanthimos e Anatomia di una caduta, di Justine Triet.

Gli Oscar 2023 avevano visto trionfare il cast di Eveything, Everywhere, All at once, che si era guadagnato ben 6 statuette. Per quanto riguarda l’Italia, nessun film era arrivato alle nomination finali, ma Le Pupille di Alice Rohrwacher era stato scelto nella cinquina finale per il Miglior Cortometraggio.

Miglior Film

American Fiction – Cord Jefferson

Anatomy of a Fall – Justine Triet

Barbie – Greta Gerwig

The Holdovers – Alexander Payne

Killers of the Flower Moon – Martin Scorsese

Maestro – Bradley Cooper

Oppenheimer – Cristopher Nolan

Past Lives – Celine Song

Poor Things – Yorgos Lanthimos

The Zone of Interest – Jonathan Glazer

Miglior Film Internazionale

Io Capitano – Matteo Garrone, Italia

Perfect Days – Giappone

Society of the Snow – Spagna

The Teacher’s Lounge – Germania

The Zone of Interest – Uk

Miglior Attore protagonista

Bradley Cooper – Maestro

Colman Domingo – Rustin

Paul Giamatti – The Holdovers

Cillian Murphy – Oppenheimer

Jeffrey Wright – American Fiction

Miglior Attore non protagonista

Sterling K. Brown – American Fiction

Robert De Niro – Killers of The Flower Moon

Robert Downey Jr. – Oppenheimer

Ryan Gosling – Barbie

Mark Ruffalo – Poor Things

Miglior Attrice protagonista

Annette Bening – Nyad

Lily Gladstone – Killers of The Flower Moon

Sandra Huller – Anatomy of a Fall

Carey Mullingan – Maestro

Emma Stone – Poor Things

Miglior Attrice non protagonista

Emily Blunt – Oppenheimer

Danielle Brooks – The color Purple

America Ferrera – Barbie

Jodie Foster – Nyad

Da’vine Joy Randolph – The Holdovers

Miglior Canzone originale

The Fire Inside – Flamin’ Hot

I’m Just Ken – Barbie

It never went away – American Symphony

Wahzhazhe – Killers of the flower moon

What was I made for – Barbie

Miglior Colonna sonora

American Fiction – Laura Karpman

Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny – John Williams

Killers of the Flower Moon – Robbie Robertson

Oppenheimer – Ludwig Goransson

Poor Things – Jerskin Fendrix

Miglior Cortometraggio

The After – Misan Harriman e Nicky Bentham

Invincible – Vincent René-Lortie and Samuel Caron

Knight Of Fortune – Lasse Lyskjaer e Christian Norlyk

Red, White and Blue – Nazrin Choudhury e Sara McFarlane

The Wonderful Story of Henry Sugar – Wes Anderson e Steven Rales

Miglior Cortometraggio animato

Letter to a pig – Tal Kantor e Amit R. Gicelter

Ninety-five Senses – Jerusha Hess e Jared Hess

Our Uniform – Yegane Moghaddam

Pachyderme – Stèphane Clément e Marc Rius

War is over! Inspired by the music of John & Yoko – Dave Mullins e Brad Booker

Migliori Costumi

Barbie – Jacqueline Durran

Killers of The Flower Moon – Jacqueline West

Napoleon – Janty Yates e Dave Crossman

Oppenheimer – Ellen Mirojnick

Poor Things – Holly Waddington

Miglior Cortometraggio documentario

The ABCs of Book Banning – Trish Adleisc, Nazanet Habtezghi

The Barber of Little Rock – John Hoffman, Christine Turner

Island in Between – Leo Chiang

The Last Repair Shop – Kris Bowers, Ben Proudfoot

Nai Nai & Wai Po – Sean Wang

Miglior Documentario

Bobi Wine: the People’s President – Moses Bwayo

The Eternal Memory

Four Daughters – Kaouther Ben Hania

To Kill a Tiger – Nisha Pahuja

20 Days in Mariupol – Mstyslav Chernov

Migliori Effetti visivi

The Creator

Godzilla Minus One

Guardians of the Galaxy vol. 3

Mission Impossible Dead Reckoning

Napoleon

Miglior Film d'animazione

The Boy and the Heron – Hayao Miyazaki

Elemental – Peter Sohn, Denise Ream

Nimona – Nick Bruno, Troy Quane

Robot Dreams – Paolo Berger

Spider-man: Across the Spider-verse – Avi Avrad

Miglior Fotografia

El Conde – Edward Lachman

Killers of the Flower Moon – Rodrigo Prieto

Maestro – Matthew Libatique

Oppenheimer – Hoyte van Hoytema

Poor Things – Robbie Ryan

Miglior Montaggio

Anatomy of a Fall – Laurent Sénéchal

The Holdovers – Kevin Tent

Killers of the Flower Moon – Thelma Schoonmaker

Oppenheimer – Jennifer Lame

Poor Things – Yorgos Mavropsaridis

Migliore Regia

Justine Triet – Anatomy of a Fall

Martin Scorsese – Killers of the Flower Moon

Cristopher Nolan – Oppenheimer

Yorgos Lanthimos – Poor Things

Miglior Sceneggiatura originale

Anatomy of a Fall – Justine Triet e Arthur Harari

The Holdovers – David Hemingson

Mestro – Bradley Cooper e Josh Singer

May December – Samy Burch

Past Lives – Celine Song

Miglior Sceneggiatura non originale

American Fiction – Cord Jefferson

Barbie – Greta Gerwig e Noah Baumbach

Oppenheimer – Cristopher Nolan

Poor Things – Tony McNamara

The Zone of Interest – Jonathan Glazer

Miglior Sonoro

The Creator

Maestro

Mission Impossible

Oppenheimer

The Zone of Interest

Miglior Scenografia

Barbie – Sarah Greenwood

Killers of the Flower Moon – Jack Fisk

Napoleon – Arthur Max

Oppenheimer – Ruth De Jong

Poor Things – Shona Heath

Miglior Trucco e acconciature

Golda

Maestro

Oppenheimer

Poor Things

Society of the Snow

