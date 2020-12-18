Laura Palermo
Dr. Laura Palermo is doctoral lecturer at the Hunter College at the City Univeersity of New York. Dr. Laura Palermo holds a Ph.D. in Virology from Cornell University and trained as a postdoctoral fellow at Weill Cornell Medicine. Previously, Dr. Palermo was appointed Associate Research Scientist (equivalent to Assistant Professor) at Columbia Medical Center and Instructor at Weill Cornell Medicine. Dr. Palermo taught first year medical students at Weill Cornell Medicine and for several years was a lecturer in history at the New School where she taught courses on the history of science, especially on the global histories of disease, viruses and vaccines in history, and the history of medicine.