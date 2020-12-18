- A record number of Americans, more than 81 million citizens, were united by their rejection of Trumpism. To paraphrase the Argentine writer Jorge Luis Borges, these voters were not united by love but by horror.
- Can politics be done only with the fear of the imperfect past? How to rebuild democracy and generate support within a popular electoral front that elected Biden for not being Trump?
- Doing nothing is not a viable option. Biden will need to expand democracy. But thinking of fascism or populist authoritarianism as an aberration can present a strong barrier to the work of democratic reconstruction.
President-elect Joe Biden faces immense, and in many ways unprecedented, challenges
- A record number of Americans, more than 81 million citizens, were united by their rejection of Trumpism. To paraphrase the Argentine writer Jorge Luis Borges, these voters were not united by love but by horror.
- Can politics be done only with the fear of the imperfect past? How to rebuild democracy and generate support within a popular electoral front that elected Biden for not being Trump?
- Doing nothing is not a viable option. Biden will need to expand democracy. But thinking of fascism or populist authoritarianism as an aberration can present a strong barrier to the work of democratic reconstruction.