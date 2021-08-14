Una attenzione in apparenza compassionevole, ma in buona parte ipocrita, si addensa attorno all’Afghanistan e alla scadenza del 31 agosto, quando sarà partito dopo venti anni l’ultimo soldato americano. Ma ieri in serata i talebani erano ormai a pochi chilometri da Kabul mentre il presidente Ghani annunciava al paese che non abbandonerà la sua carica.

Questa guerra era iniziata con l’arrivo dei bombardieri B 52 e gli stessi aerei sono tornati in questi giorni, nel momento della ritirata. Che già era stata fissata per il 2014. Questi velivoli sono il sigillo fragoroso degli Stati Uniti in campo di battaglia. Sono serviti per spianare le montagne imponenti di questo paese, ma non per tenere lontani i guerrieri barbuti e dalle divise approssimative che sembrano in questi giorni inarrestabili.

Anche il presidente Babrak Karmal, che nel ‘79 invitò con un messaggio radio l’Armata rossa ad entrare in Afghanistan, vantava “sufficienti esplosivi” per spianare le montagne afgane. Ma lui aveva l’attenuante di un soldato sovietico alle spalle con il kalashnikov puntato alla schiena mentre lanciava il suo messaggio.

In questo momento di caos entreranno nella partita più facilmente Russia e Cina, entrambe a modo loro hanno una frontiera comune con Kabul. Mosca attraverso le ex repubbliche sovietiche dell’Asia centrale, Pechino direttamente ma lungo una striscia di terra breve e soprattutto impervia, ad alta quota, praticamente senza strade. Russia e Cina sono anche confinanti amichevolmente e rispettivamente con l’Iran e il Pakistan, che a loro volta confinano con l’Afghanistan. Tutte e due inoltre hanno un seggio nel Consiglio di sicurezza dell’Onu, tutte e due hanno un arsenale atomico e una imponente macchina militare.

Il Grande gioco in questa parte del mondo non è la ripetizione fortunata di una invenzione letteraria ma solo una descrizione obbligata dalla realtà geopolitica.

Conto alla rovescia

Internally displaced Afghan boy from northern provinces, who fled his home due to fighting between the Taliban and Afghan security personnel, take refuge in a public park Kabul, Afghanistan, Friday, Aug. 13, 2021. The Taliban have completed their sweep of the country's south on Friday, as they took four more provincial capitals in a lightning offensive that is gradually encircling Kabul, just weeks before the U.S. is set to officially end its two-decade war. (AP Photo/Rahmat Gul)

Sulla lavagna afgana, dove l’ultimo esperto o consulente straniero che arriva a Kabul cancella subito quello che aveva scritto il suo predecessore, fino a qualche giorno fa la caduta della capitale era stimata a novanta giorni.

Quando si ritirarono i sovietici nell’ 89 l’ambasciatore americano in partenza quasi simultanea diceva pubblicamente all’aeroporto che la città sarebbe stata presa dai guerriglieri anticomunisti in qualche settimana. In realtà arrivarono rumorosamente a Kabul un giorno di aprile di tre anni dopo.

Si era sbagliato il diplomatico di Washington. Ma un ingegnere afgano, esule in Europa, aveva telefonato in piena notte a Tokyo per anticiparmi il giorno esatto di aprile in cui i guerriglieri sarebbero arrivati nella capitale. Era febbraio. Due mesi dopo i mujaheddin arrivarono puntuali, come in Svizzera.

La informazione occidentale ha contato quali capitali delle trentaquattro province sono cadute nelle mani dei talebani, misurando una velocità di conquista quasi incompatibile con quelle motociclette scalcagnate con tre passeggeri a bordo, avvolti nella bandiera bianca con le scritte in nero.

Un diplomatico afgano dice che per questa operazione a tenaglia, sincronizzata, dalle località più periferiche con poche migliaia di abitanti alle grandi città che sfiorano il mezzo milione, ci vuole alle spalle una grande regia.

Dice che anche al nord, dove la presenza talebana è sempre stata debole e dove adesso sventola la bandiera bianca e nera, prima che arrivassero le motociclette ha saputo di voli notturni che scaricavano uomini poi inghiottiti dalle tenebre. Come una infiltrazione di talebani temporaneamente dormienti, in attesa della chiamata, ma già sul posto.

Conclude che «i talebani non sono funghi che crescono all’improvviso», che per una operazione di questo tipo non sono sufficienti i trentamila studenti islamici stimati fino a poche settimane fa. E in ogni caso ci vuole una logistica ampia e ben collaudata, con dei consiglieri militari.

Anche perché fino ad ora non c’è una popolazione festante che li accoglie, a parte i prigionieri fatti uscire dalle carceri se si arruolano.

Talebani inediti

Qualcosa di confuso era successo anche al nord già tre mesi fa, nel Badakshan, dove passò Marco Polo, e dove infilandosi nel Pamir si tocca fisicamente la Cina. Li erano comparsi segnali negativi agli occhi degli abitanti. Un professore di inglese che dirige una Ong aveva visto emergere dei talebani inediti, uzbechi, tagichi, anche uiguri.

Prima c’erano talebani che arrivavano dal nord del Pakistan, attraverso passi di alta montagna, che avevano consentito la costruzione di oltre sessanta scuole femminili, spesso gli edifici migliori dei vari villaggi. Ne avevo visitati più di una ventina. Nessuna scuola era mai stata disturbata dai talebani, mentre gli allarmanti crateri nelle strade lasciati dalle bombe erano destinati solo ai soldati della Nato e ai loro mezzi blindati.

Adesso i nuovi arrivati promettono di tenere aperte le scuole per le prime sette classi. Oltre finiscono i diritti alla educazione femminile. Chi siano i veri organizzatori di queste truppe da oltre confine non è chiaro.

Vecchi nomi della guerriglia antisovietica come Rabbani e il brutale Dostum sono tornati sulla scena e sarebbero coinvolti in una alleanza, o spartizione del potere, con gli uomini del bazar o della mafia, per sfruttare la rotta delle merci, e soprattutto dell’eroina, verso la Russia e l’Europa.

In ogni casa afgana da qualche parte c’è almeno un kalashnikov. I bambini da piccoli hanno imparato a giocare al posto di blocco, legando pezzi di spago sufficienti per andare da un lato all’altro della strada, e poi con dei barattoli vuoti in mano e quello sbarramento esile provano a chiedere il pedaggio. Così hanno sentito raccontare da fratelli più grandi e cugini vari. E sulle fiancate delle automobili hanno successo delle vistose strisce adesive con la scritta in inglese roadfighter, per farsi capire anche dagli stranieri, che indica una versione più bellicosa del pirata stradale come è concepito in Occidente.

Proprio nelle aree tribali tra Afghanistan e Pakistan vige un codice di valori antico e sbrigativo: terra, donna, fucile. Parte dei talebani sostenuti dai servizi segreti pachistani vengono da queste zone turbolente, portano sempre l’arma con sé, anche se vanno alla toilette.

Questa consuetudine con le armi, se i talebani continuano a dilagare, inciterà probabilmente rivolte sparse, che non piaceranno prima di tutto al bazar, alla mafia dell’eroina, delle armi e delle pietre preziose. E che alimenterà come in passato ostilità e divisioni tra i talebani di Kandahar, la loro vera capitale politica, e quelli di Kabul.

La guerra senza speranza

Taliban fighters patrol inside the city of Ghazni, southwest of Kabul, Afghanistan, Friday, Aug. 13, 2021. The Taliban have completed their sweep of the country’s south on Friday, as they took four more provincial capitals in a lightning offensive that is gradually encircling Kabul, just weeks before the U.S. is set to officially end its two-decade war. (AP Photo/Gulabuddin Amiri)

La guerra degli americani e della Nato in Afghanistan era destinata dalle prime mosse a irritare l’orgoglio afgano ma anche autorevoli generali occidentali. La prima mossa sbagliata dei soldati stranieri fu di installarsi nel cuore della città con arroganza, sigillando l’area che comprendeva il palazzo reale, la televisione, e gran parte della ambasciate.

Di fatto nessun afgano poteva entrare più lì, se non quelli legati per lavoro ai protettori venuti a installare la democrazia. Le mura, le protezioni, le telecamere sono cresciute in continuazione, i controlli sono diventati sempre più fiscali.

Per arrivare alla ambasciata americana anche invitati si doveva attendere all’aperto, in un corridoio di filo spinato, in piedi anche più di un’ora. Gli afgani nei primi anni per aggirare quella cittadella fortificata dovevano seguire itinerari snervanti, tra il gas delle auto paralizzate e l’impossibilità di sfuggire alle autobombe, mentre gli elicotteri militari atterravano e decollavano a volo radente con fracasso sull’ospedale Indira Gandhi.

La Cia si era piazzata nell’edificio un tempo occupato dal Kgb. I sovietici almeno avevano sistemato la loro ambasciata lontana dal centro della città, quasi in aperta campagna.

A questa modifica urbanistica si sono aggiunti poi comportamenti psicologicamente ottusi. Nella gerarchia sociale dell’Afghanistan il mestiere delle armi sta, sul piano popolare, forse al primo posto. Quando gli occidentali hanno deciso di addestrare quei soldati non sapevano distinguere tra inferiorità tecnica e spirito guerriero innato e diffuso. Paradossalmente il reparto speciale, l’élite della élite americana che aveva scovato e ucciso Bin Laden, morirà poco dopo a bordo di un elicottero colpito dai talebani. Almeno questa è la versione ufficiale.

Il prezzo dei morti

Ancora di più un atteggiamento sgradevole degli occidentali si era diffuso tra la popolazione, quando le vittime civili di errori militari dovevano richiedere l’indennizzo. Impiegai una serie di incontri di complessive nove ore per capire con sicurezza come veniva calcolato quel compenso.

Alla fine si poteva arrivare al paradosso che una famiglia con sei membri uccisi incidentalmente dai militari stranieri veniva compensata come quella che aveva perso due pecore. Sei esseri umani morti, purchè tutti della stessa famiglia, erano equiparati a due pecore morte. Mi feci ripetere più volte questa equazione.

Una volta i talebani avevano catturato due camion cisterna pieni. La gente si era affollata per recuperare quel carburante. I militari tedeschi avevano chiamato i bombardieri della Nato. Centoquarantadue persone erano morte, il ministro della difesa tedesco e il capo di stato maggiore si dimisero. Berlino aveva concesso alle famiglie un aiuto umanitario di cinquemila dollari, che però non rappresentava una ammissione di colpa. Per un soldato tedesco, mutilato fisicamente o segnato psicologicamente, era prevista una indennità fino a centocinquantamila euro. Un afgano ucciso dal camion bombardato valeva anche quaranta volte meno il militare partito dalla Germania. Ed episodi così, di gente inerme e di soldati maldestri, impauriti o spavaldi, che hanno confuso un corteo di nozze con un convoglio di insorti, la cronaca della guerra afgana ne ha accumulati troppi.

Resta da ultima l’impopolarità di Zalmay Khalilzad, il negoziatore americano a Doha con i talebani per attuare la riconciliazione nazionale nel paese. Questo afgano naturalizzato americano, apprezzato dai repubblicani e da Trump, viene spesso accusato di tradimento nel suo paese d’origine. In queste ore vede il risultato del suo lavoro e tace.

© Riproduzione riservata