In questo momento di caos entreranno nella partita più facilmente Russia e Cina, entrambe a modo loro hanno una frontiera comune con Kabul.
Mosca attraverso le ex repubbliche sovietiche dell’Asia centrale, Pechino direttamente ma lungo una striscia di terra breve e soprattutto impervia, ad alta quota, praticamente senza strade.
Un diplomatico afgano dice che «i talebani non sono funghi che crescono all’improvviso», che per una operazione di questo tipo non sono sufficienti i trentamila studenti islamici stimati fino a poche settimane fa.
FOTO Taliban fighters sit on the back of a vehicle in the city of Herat, west of Kabul, Afghanistan, Saturday, Aug. 14, 2021, after they took this province from Afghan government. The Taliban seized two more provinces and approached the outskirts of Afghanistan’s capital. (AP Photo/Hamed Sarfarazi) Taliban fighters sit on the back of a vehicle in the city of Herat, west of Kabul, Afghanistan, Saturday, Aug. 14, 2021, after they took this province from Afghan government. The Taliban seized two more provinces and approached the outskirts of Afghanistan’s capital. (AP Photo/Hamed Sarfarazi) Talleban seen in the city of Herat after they take this province from Afghan Government-in Herat province, west of Kabul Afghanistan, Saturday, Aug.14.2021.( AP Photo/ Hamed Sarfarazi